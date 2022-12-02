Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, at the bus hub yesterday afternoon. Photo / Gregor Richardson

A proactive multi-agency response will stop troubled youths from buying a ticket to a life of crime, police say.

Community constable Nick Turner said there had been a string of youth-related crimes at Dunedin’s bus hub and police were responding by stepping up foot patrols in the area.

In concert with the Dunedin City Council, safety officers from Allied Security who were experienced in dealing with youths from working in residential colleges had been hand-picked and would be patrolling the area, as they had been for the past three weeks, Constable Turner said.

The safety officers were working in pairs from afternoons to early evenings, with a remit to engage with the rangatahi (youth).

There were about 20 youths who had come to the attention of police and he knew them all by name, Const Turner said.

“If they don’t have that anonymity, then they reduce their offending.”

While their reasons for wanting to spend time at the bus hub were varied, as were their reasons for offending, quite often home was chaotic, unstable and possibly a dangerous place to be, he said.

“Some of these stories are quite confronting, even for a seasoned cop like myself.”

Having face-to-face conversations when they were not in an excitable state was the key to reducing crime, he said.

“The evidence tells us that the answers to reducing crime lie in communities.”

The goal was to have a vibrant, safe city and wraparound support would help deter young people from offending, which could be a pipeline to gang offending.

“We can get in early and stop them on that path ... It’s almost about catching that right bus.”

Te Hou Ora Whanau Services, Otago Youth Wellness Trust, Oranga Tamariki (OT), Adventure Development and Mirror Counselling were also stakeholders.

Police wanted the public using the bus hub to model good behaviour and report any illegal activities.

Officers had caught up with all youths who had committed offences, as there was high-quality CCTV at the bus hub and police had a close relationship with local retailers.

While police would take a graduated enforcement approach, it was important the youths were held accountable for their offending, Constable Turner said.

Some youths had “unfortunately run out of runway” and were now in the custody of Oranga Tamariki.

Several others had received bail conditions not to go to the bus hub, which had been noted by their peers.

“That message gets through,” Constable Turner said.