Mt Roskill homicide: Machete, gun used in fatal attack at Auckland home linked to HBK gang

A man was killed and several more injured in a shooting in Mt. Roskill on Thursday evening. Video / Hayden Woodward

Two assailants burst into a Mt Roskill house linked to the HBK gang last night, shot dead a young man then attacked two others with a machete, the Herald has been told.

A manhunt is now under way for the two men who fled the scene following the attack, as forensic experts scour the Glass Rd property today for evidence.

A source told the Herald there were no obvious suspects at this stage but the victim and other household members were linked to the HBK gang.

Police said this morning they had opened a homicide enquiry and were hunting for two people.

Around 50 metres of the street has been cordoned off. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Sources have told the Herald two males entered the house last night armed with a gun and a machete.

A man - who the Herald understands was aged 23 - was shot in the chest and killed, while two men - 36 and 56 - were both attacked with the machete and seriously injured.

Police were notified of the incident about 9.30pm, said Detective Inspector Scott Beard from the Auckland Criminal Investigation Branch.

"Two armed offenders have entered the address and an altercation has taken place with the occupants inside the house.

"One of the occupants, a man in his 20s, received a gunshot wound and has died at the scene."

Forensic workers are at the house on Glass St where a man was shot dead and two others were badly injured. Photo / Alex Burton

Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The offenders had fled from the scene and were yet to be located.

Neighbours were told to lock themselves in their homes as the incident unfolded.

One resident of a nearby house told the Herald this morning she heard the police Eagle helicopter hovering about 6pm.

"Dogs started barking, police sirens were going off and then an officer came running over telling us to lock ourselves inside," she said.

The woman, who didn't want to be named, said she'd been living at the property for 16 years and had never seen anything like it happen on the street before.

There's a heavy police presence at the Glass Rd property this morning as police continue to look for those responsible. Photo / Alex Burton

A scene guard has been in place overnight and police are carrying out a scene investigation today. Forensics workers arrived just after 9.30am and were speaking with officers.

Armed police are visible at the scene this morning. About 50 metres of the suburban street has been cordoned off with white tape labelled "police emergency" in red.

Two armed officers and two police cars with flashing lights are at either side. A blue search and rescue police tent sits at the far end of the cordoned off street.

One woman who knew some family members from the property said two women living there were around 18 and 21, plus a younger boy in his mid-teens. They lived with their father, and their boyfriends often stayed at the house.

Forensic workers are at the house on Glass St where a man was shot dead and two others were badly injured. Photo / Alex Burton

Another young woman who arrived at the scene this morning said there had been a few domestic incidents at the property and frequent yelling.

Her parents live in the house opposite and she wanted to comfort them but police wouldn't let her through.

"They are pretty shaken up, everyone is gobsmacked really," said the woman, who did not want to be named.

The property where the shooting occurred is owned by Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand.

Armed officers descended on Roskill property

Last night a witness told the Herald that one person had died while as many as three others were injured in what they believed was a shooting in Glass Rd.

Of those injured, one person was in a critical condition, and one was in a serious condition, according to St John. Both were taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital. A third person suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

A witness saw a man being rushed from the house on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. Photo / Hayden Woodward

According to the witness, a dozen armed officers descended on a property.

A man was seen being rushed from the property on a stretcher and taken to one of three ambulances.

The road was cordoned off and a police helicopter was circling overhead.

Armed police were last night guarding the scene and workers in forensic suits could be seen at the property.

Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who saw suspicious activity around the Glass Rd area about 9.30pm is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211224/4140 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.