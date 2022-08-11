The incident occurred on Fulljames Ave in the West Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill. Photo / Michael Craig

The incident occurred on Fulljames Ave in the West Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill. Photo / Michael Craig

Two teenagers have been arrested after a woman was shot with an airgun in Mt Roskill, Auckland, early yesterday morning.

One teen has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard, the other with reckless discharge of an airgun in relation to the incident on Fulljames Ave just after 3am yesterday, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

Both are aged 16 and will appear in the Youth Court at a later date, said Armstrong, of Auckland CIB.

The injured woman was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition tonight.

Police had also recovered an airgun believed to have been used during the West Auckland incident, he said.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for the information they have provided thus far."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 220810/4333.

People could also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.