The accident happened at Mt Hutt ski field in Canterbury today. Photo / NZ Ski, file

A skier has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a “300-metre slide in icy conditions” at Mt Hutt Ski Area today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said emergency services were called to an incident at Mt Hutt about 11.45am on Tuesday.

Garden City Helicopters Aviation general manager Simon Duncan said the man suffered back injuries after a “300-metre slide in icy conditions”.

A second rescue helicopter transported two patients with injuries.

Mt Hutt’s website says conditions are fine today, with a warm 6C and snow base of 115cm-210cm. All five of its lifts are open.