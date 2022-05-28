Tom Coombes was found dead on the Roy Clements Treeway, a walkway next to Mt Albert Grammar School on Tuesday.

Tom Coombes was found dead on the Roy Clements Treeway, a walkway next to Mt Albert Grammar School on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man sought in relation to the homicide in Mount Albert earlier this week has been arrested.

Police were making enquiries in the Sandringham area this afternoon and located him on Ti Kouka Lane, where he was taken into custody without issue.

"We want to thank members of the community who have provided us with information," says Detective Inspector Chris Barry of Auckland City CIB.

"We know that this incident will have caused serious concern in the Mount Albert and surrounding communities and we're pleased to be able to quickly bring it to a resolution."

The man has been charged with murder and will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police on Auckland's Haverstock Road where a 22-year-old man was taken into custody tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police this afternoon named the victim as Tom Coombes. He was found dead on a Mt Albert walkway.

The 25-year-old is a former Massey High School student who had lived at Bethells Beach.

He was also a volunteer firefighter for the seaside community.

Police extended their condolences to his family and friends.

Tributes have been posted online for the young man who was believed to have been a keen surfer and mountain biker.

The local community will come together next week to celebrate his life.

A service will be held, followed by time to share and enjoy people's memories of Coombes.

Detective inspector Chris Barry announced on Wednesday a homicide inquiry had been launched after Coombes' body was found in a Mt Albert walkway.

Police were notified about 6.55pm on Tuesday and believed the crime had been committed shortly prior.

At a press conference on Thursday, Barry told reporters it was believed the victim had been walking along the pathway and was on his way home.

"There would have been other people around... our message to them is please contact us if you were in the area because you may hold that vital piece of evidence that will assist the investigation."

The inspector said police had been in contact with Coombes' family who were "understandably devastated".

Tom Coombes of Auckland was found dead in Mt Albert on Tuesday. Police believe he had been walking home. Photo / Supplied

A scene guard would remain for the coming days. He thanked members of the public who had provided information and asked anyone else in the area on Tuesday evening and saw anything to contact police - including anyone in the area with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Auckland man Tom Coombes had lived at Bethells Beach and attended Massey High School. Photo / Supplied

Any information or relevant details that may assist police with the investigation

can be passed on by calling 105, quoting file number 220524/8192, or

Operation Volans.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.