Tom Coombes' life was taken from him in a "cruel act of violence", a statement from his family says. Photo / Supplied

Tom Coombes' life was taken from him in a "cruel act of violence", a statement from his family says. Photo / Supplied

Tom Coombes was living a "happy and beautiful life" before it was cruelly cut short this week, his family says.

And it has been revealed that he did not die alone. A man who found the dying 25-year-old held his hand as he lay bleeding after being stabbed on a Mt Albert walkway.

Coombes died on Tuesday evening on the Roy Clements Treeway, close to Mt Albert Grammar in Auckland.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with murder.

In a statement this afternoon, Coombes' family said he had been walking home from university, where he was studying photography - "following his passion after becoming a qualified builder".

"Tom was living a happy and beautiful life," the statement said.



"He was a keen sportsman, with a genuine interest in and love for his family and many friends.



"His life was taken from him, and from all of us who love him, in a cruel act of violence."

The family hoped the statement might help people track Coombes' movements on Tuesday evening. Anyone with any information should pass it on to police, they said.

Coombe's mother Rowena told Stuff her son had been full of compassion for others.

She wanted people to focus on the outpouring of love that had been shown since his death.

"He had so many friends, no one had a bad word to say about him," she said.

"We're heartbroken. Tom was the best of us."

The former Massey High School student had lived at Bethells Beach.

Tom Coombes was studying photography and had just qualified as a builder. Photo / Supplied

He was also a volunteer firefighter for the seaside community.

The keen surfer had discovered a passion for street photography and been training to become a professional, Rowena told Stuff.

"He was the happiest he's ever been."

The young man was farewelled by friends during a paddle-out at Bethells Beach this morning.

"We've heard some really wonderful stories about our son. We know how wonderful he is already but the fact that so many other people had a genuine love for him ... He's a real loss to the world."

Rowena said the family took comfort in learning her son was not alone when he died.

"The man who found him had the courage to hold his hand for us."

The local community will come together next week to celebrate his life.

A service will be held, followed by time to share and enjoy people's memories of Coombes.

Detective inspector Chris Barry announced on Wednesday a homicide inquiry had been launched after Coombes' body was found in a Mt Albert walkway.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry speaks to media at the Roy Clements Treeway near where Tom Coombes was found. Photo / NZME

Police were notified about 6.55pm on Tuesday and believed the crime had been committed shortly prior.

At a press conference on Thursday, Barry told reporters it was believed the man had been walking along the pathway and was on his way home.

"There would have been other people around ... our message to them is please contact us if you were in the area because you may hold that vital piece of evidence that will assist the investigation."

The inspector said police had been in contact with Coombes' family who were "understandably devastated".

Any information or relevant details that may assist police with the investigation

can be passed on by calling 105, quoting file number 220524/8192, or

Operation Volans.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.