Mt Albert homicide: Lena Zhang Harrap video funeral shared with Star Jam community

An intimate funeral was held for Lena Zhang Harrap, 27, during alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A funeral for Lena Zhang Harrap was attended by close family this week and watched by many more over video, including her Star Jam classmates, the Herald understands.

It took place one day after her alleged killer appeared at the High Court in Auckland, facing charges of murder and sexual violation.

Almost one month has passed since the body of Harrap, 27, was found just off a narrow walkway near the summit of Mt Albert, not far from her home. She had left earlier that morning for a walk.

Only a small gathering of up to 10 people and a funeral celebrant were able to meet in person on Thursday morning to grieve, under Auckland's tight alert level 3 restrictions.

But other friends and family from all over the world watched via a video link shared by the family, the Herald has been told.

Harrap's adopted parents, two sisters and aunties shared memories as part of the funeral service, said those who watched the video, including how Harrap loved puzzles and popping bubble wrap.

"Her dad, he wrote a letter to her after she died, telling her how much he loved her and how much he admired her and how much he was going to miss her," a former Star Jam classmate of Harrap's said.

"To know that she lived after two years of surgery, she lived another 27 years of her life to the most, that was pretty cool."

Harrap, who had Down Syndrome and impaired vision, underwent surgery for a heart condition when she was a child.

Lena Zhang Harrap at a rock climbing event with Blind Low Vision NZ in 2019. Photo / Supplied

Harrap was involved in Star Jam - dance workshops for people with disabilities - for more than a decade. It was one of many charities she dedicated her time to.

A fellow member of the Central Alumni All Stars group, for people aged 25 or older, said watching the funeral helped to give her "closure".

"I'm going to be sad for a long time about her death, and Star Jam won't be the same without her," she told the Herald.

"I knew her for two years and I can't find anything bad to say about Lena."

During alert level 4 and 3 restrictions Star Jam classes have been held online, but when they can gather again in person, she hopes to pay tribute to her friend.

"We want to light a candle for her and honour her and dedicate our next few dances to her.

"I think I might play her favourite song and dance to it when I go back, just so that people know that we care."

Floral tributes were placed on Summit Drive, Mt Albert near where Harrap's body was found. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Before the Delta outbreak, the Central Alumni All Stars Group met every Wednesday evening at the Onehunga Community Hall. Before attending those classes, Harrap was part of Auckland's Magic Movers workshops.

Former Star Jam classmates and volunteers reflected on Harrap's infectious smile and "zest for life" in the days following her death.

Harrap's family have asked for privacy at this time but thanked the public for their support in a statement issued by police.

The 31-year-old accused of her murder, who has name suppression, is undergoing psychological evaluation to assess his fitness to stand trial.

He is yet to enter a plea and will next appear in court in December.