Tom Coombes' family said the 25-year-old was living a 'happy and beautiful life' before it was cruelly cut short. Video / NZ Herald

Tom Coombes' family said the 25-year-old was living a 'happy and beautiful life' before it was cruelly cut short. Video / NZ Herald

A crowd of 700 gathered at Te Henga, Bethells Beach, last week to farewell Thomas Coombes who was allegedly murdered on May 24.

Coombes had spent his younger years growing up in Te Henga on the west coast and had become an intrepid lover of the outdoors and was a biker, surfer and photographer.

The 25-year-old was found fatally injured in a walkway in Mt Albert and a 22-year-old has been arrested in relation.

In a statement provided by police, his family said people travelled from as far as Australia to attend the funeral last Tuesday.

"Tom was a young man who followed his dreams, and we want his life to inspire other young people to do the same," said his mother, Rowena Coombes.

The family said the trauma of his death is widespread and has affected Mt Albert communities, AUT staff and students where Coombes studied, his wide circle of friends, work colleagues, as well as their own tight-knit community in the Bethells Valley.

Coombes' friends unanimously spoke of him being his most happy in the last

year as he had met the love of his life.

"His creative work was being recognised and he was building a future with his treasured partner."

Tom Coombes was an avid surfer, biker and photographer. Photo / Brendon Dixon

The Coombes family acknowledged the work of police following the tragedy.

"We can't speak highly enough of the police. We want the public to know what an incredible job they have done. They deserve a lot of recognition," said his father Murray Coombes.

"The way they have run the case and their ongoing support has brought us calm and

comfort as we cope with the loss of our son. We never had any doubt they would solve this case and we are grateful that the alleged perpetrator is off the streets and the public is protected," said Rowena.

As a teenager Tom was renowned for his cycling, both road and mountain biking.

"He was an amazing rider of great style and speed with a dedication that took him to competing at a national level. He became one of best in the country in his age group."

Coombes was also well-known in Waitakere as a member of the volunteer fire brigade.

His brigade turned out in full force to his funeral to marshal and support the guests arriving at Bethells.

Local writer Annette Lees knew Coombes throughout his life and delivered his eulogy.

"Tom was the original enthusiast, always up for trips and adventures and if there wasn't anything happening, he'd make it happen. And no matter how bad things actually were, for Tom they were great. "Hey bros, how good!' were his signature words," she said.