Mr Meats Henderson glitch prints ‘future’ date on meat packs

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Shoppers have been left bemused after items bought from the Mr Meats store on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, have been printed with a "future" date. Image / Google

An Auckland butchers has reassured customers all meat is packed fresh after a customer noticed a curious detail on her packaging, implying her meat was “from the future”.

Federica Sala posted a photo on Facebook of the scotch fillet she purchased yesterday from Mr Meats Henderson.

She said she

