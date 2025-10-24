“I’ll make sure to mention it to the shop assistant next time I’m in the area.”

The purchase from Mr Meats Henderson with a future pack date because of a technical glitch with the store’s packing machine.

The post on Facebook attracted comments from other Mr Meats customers, some who had experienced the same situation.

“I have also purchased futuristic meat,” one commented, saying they had noticed most of the meat in the store “time travels”.

Mr Meats Henderson butcher Ray said the store was aware of a fault with its packing machine.

“We need to change the date, but we do not know how to change it.

“We have tried to fix it ourselves, but we’re butchers, not IT experts,” he said.

“It should be fixed by next week.”

Customers do not need to worry about the meat, as everything is fresh, he said.

“Sometimes the machine is just playing up.”

