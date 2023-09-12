Mr Mac has been crowned the new kororā of the year.

Mr Mac has edged Mo by a beak.

Thousands of appreciative fans across the globe have decided little penguin Mr Mac is the kororā of the year.

Rebekah Cuthbert, supervisor of birds at the National Aquarium, said it was a hard-fought campaign. “Mr Mac and Mo were heads and flippers above the rest of the pack, but Mr Mac had the competitive edge right at the very end.”

Both birds had the potential to pick up the prize, with 30 per cent of the total votes going to the two.

Most votes came from New Zealand, followed by the USA and UK. Votes were also received from Australia, Canada, Spain, India and Sweden.

Cuthbert said the Penguin of the Year is a lot of fun, but its purpose is to help people understand the challenges kororā face in the wild.

“We’ve enjoyed reading through the comments from those who have voted, many thanking us for the work we do as well as more understanding being gained from the stories we’ve shared about each of our kororā.

“We’ve seen an increase in understanding from our followers about what they can do to help such as keeping dogs on leads to minimise risk to wildlife and picking up litter when on the beach.”

The National Aquarium of New Zealand has just revealed its 2023 little penguin of the year. Photo / NZME

Mr Mac’s prize for taking out the title is a special treat of extra fish.

The 14-year old was abandoned as a chick and is “a wonderful father” to Pepper, building a nest for his girlfriend Draco.

“While he is a real sweetie he sometimes thinks he’s better than everyone else, refusing to take fish off visitors if they’re not worthy.”

“He is totally doting when Draco forgets where she is or what she should be doing, giving her little reminders about how to penguin and accompanying her at feeding time. Recently we’ve seen better colony behaviour with a ‘most improved’ awarded for voluntary weigh-in training.”

Quotes from voters

“Kaewa looks lovely. Actually they all do, but as I can only vote for one, Kaewa gets my vote. Cheers from San Antonio Texas. (Please don’t divulge my vote to the other penguins. I don’t want hurt feelings).” - USA

“I love them all! Thank you for sharing your Little Penguins with the world. Their photos and antics bring much joy to me. At least this way I get to see them.” – USA

“We love following these adorable penguins’ antics and thank you for all you do for them. We live in the Scottish Highlands and our business is called The Tartan Penguin!” – UK

“Thanks for organising this event every year! My wife and I always look forward to the monthly penguin of the month posts, and we love voting for our favourite penguins!” – Singapore

“I love your penguins! Thanks for taking care of them!” – Philippines



