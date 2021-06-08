MP Kiri Allan back on the East Coast after cancer treatment

Labour MP Kiri Allan celebrates being out of hospital and back on the East Coast. Video / Kiri Allan via Facebook

Kiritapu Allan has returned home to the East Coast after nine weeks of treatment in her fight against cervical cancer.

Allan revealed in April she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer — of which wāhine Māori have just a 13.3 per cent chance of survival.

Allan shared video to social media showing her standing on the coast, greeting Tangaroa with arms outstretched as waves crash towards her.

"Home sweet home," Allan wrote.

"So good to be back in the centre of the universe, the MIGHTY EAST COAST."

Her return home follows nine weeks of gruelling treatment, which she has shared on social media in an effort to urge other wāhine to get smear tests.

An update last week revealed that Allan has faced a bump in the road of her treatment.

In a video posted to Facebook today, the Labour MP revealed details of the setback.

"Had a few delays thanks to my bloods and immunity being a bit low," she told supporters from her hospital bed.

However, Allan's hospital had managed to work around that and they were now "on the home stretch hopefully", she said.

"Hopefully this is the last week of treatment before I get to go home back to my own bed."

Allan thanked everyone from throughout the country who continued to reach out to her.

She also shared her support for anyone else who was struggling through tough times.

"Kia kaha whānau," she said. "Might be a little down one day but there's plenty more days to come where the sun will rise again and things will get a little better.

"Sending my love out there to everybody out there who needs a little love today."

She has said she'd been asked by people after her diagnosis: "Is there anything I can do?"

"My answer now is yes. Please, please, please - encourage your sisters, your mothers, your daughters, your friends - please #SmearYourMea - it may save your life - and we need you right here."