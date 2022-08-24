Te Tai Hauauru MP Adrian Rurawhe is set to be elected as Parliament's new Speaker today and National Party leader Christopher Luxon said his party will support the election and not put up anyone up to stand against him.

Te Tai Hauauru MP Adrian Rurawhe is set to be elected as Parliament's new Speaker today and National Party leader Christopher Luxon said his party will support the election and not put up anyone up to stand against him.

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe has been elected as Parliament's new Speaker today and National Party leader Christopher Luxon said his party will support the election and not put up anyone up to stand against him.

Rurawhe, a Labour MP, was nominated by the Government as the new speaker in Parliament at 2pm after outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard's resignation from the role takes effect at 1.45pm.

Independent MP Gourav Sharma sitting at the back of the debating chamber with former Speaker Trevor Mallard. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Rurawhe thanked the Prime Minister in allowing him to take the role.

"I will carry on the long tradition of upholding the rights and privileges of this house ... like freedom of speech," he said.

"We may disagree with each other ... but it's really important that those voices are heard."

He confirmed the Opposition would have the opportunity to hold the Government to account.

Rurawhe said he had noticed a few things about Question Time that could be improved, which was applauded by many of the Opposition. "Unfortunately they are numerous."

Newly elected Speaker Adrian Rurawhe during his ceremony in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He referenced the questions the Government asked of itself needed to be shorter.

He said answers should be "cut down", more succinct.

Rurawhe noted he was not an expert on all the rules, but said "being fair" was paramount and he would use his own radar to establish what is and isn't acceptable.

He said there was the opportunity for more robust debate, but it had to be done with fairness.

He referenced Mallard as his predecessor and committed to continuing his efforts in making Parliament a "family-friendly" environment.

Rurawhe's whānau and supporters in the gallery sang a waiata for him.

Expelled MP's Mallard claim

Independent MP Gourav Sharma speaking during the election of the Speaker Adrian Rurawhe. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gaurav Sharma is speaking for the first time since he was expelled from Labour, saying it was refreshing to hear Rurawhe talk about "fairness".

"Some people today mentioned about transparency and integrity," he said.

Sharma claimed he spoke with Mallard two weeks ago about the issues he was facing and whether he could get legal support.

"But the Speaker said, 'Well if you raise anything about Labour colleagues and [they] challenge it, it would be the end of your career', and then the Speaker ended up going to the whip's office right after that to tell them that I had actually laid a complaint."

After this comment, Mallard could be heard saying, "liar".

As Sharma tried to continue, Rurawhe cut him off, saying Sharma's grievances were not fit to be debated in the House currently as it had only met for the purpose of electing the next Speaker.

Rurawhe warned Sharma he would be interrupted if he continued in that fashion.

Sharma concluded speaking by saying he hoped Rurawhe would be neutral and show fairness.

Under the rules for legal costs, MPs could ask for their legal costs to be covered by the taxpayer if they faced legal action for something they said or did in their capacity as an MP - but it is not available for MPs to take legal action themselves.

The funding usually comes out of their party leader's budget.

Speaking outside of the House, Labour MP Chris Hipkins wouldn't say whether he felt Sharma's words were appropriate but did allude to his view.

"The election of a new Speaker is a moment for some humility and grace and I think what we saw in the debate was that some people can do that and some people can't."

Labour MP and former chief whip Kieran McAnulty, who was at the centre of Sharma's allegations of bullying, said he didn't think Sharma's comments were appropriate.

When asked if there was any truth to Sharma's comments, McAnulty said: "Well I didn't even know what he was on about so I can't give you an honest answer".

Rurawhe said the reason he cut Sharma off was he was venturing outside what would normally be expected in the election of a Speaker.

He said there were "other avenues" Sharma could use to litigate his issues.

PM's warm welcome

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, beginning her speech, used a saying invoking Ratana - referencing Rurawhe's history - as her way to welcome him as Speaker.

Ardern said she placed priority on the ability of Rurawhe to use a "light touch and a firm hand" when acting as Speaker.

She believed the House could be satisfied Rurawhe would act in fairness.

She referenced how he is the second Māori to hold the role, and that it would make his whānau proud, as well as his Labour Party family.

National 'lost confidence in Mallard'

Luxon gave Rurawhe a warm welcome to the role, saying it was not surprising he was elected to the role given his legacy.

Luxon hoped Rurawhe would reflect on his achievements and celebrate with his whānau. Luxon said he was sure Rurawhe would act with integrity and as such, there wasn't a need to propose someone to contest the position.

Talking to Mallard, Luxon acknowledged the debates they had had and how National had lost confidence in him. However, he recognised his service and wished him and the people of Ireland good luck in his new role.

'What a day for Māori'

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson said Mallard had presided over very tough times, referencing Covid, but had facilitated a good culture in Parliament.

On Rurawhe, Davidson said "what a day for Māori", in reference to him being the second Māori speaker in New Zealand history.

She wished him the best of luck upholding kaupapa Māori tikanga within Parliament, despite the challenges that entailed.

Act leader's jabs at outgoing Mallard

Act's David Seymour congratulated Rurawhe on his election into the role. He cited past issues with democracy around the world and noted the influence Rurawhe had on the development of New Zealand democracy more than anyone else in the country.

Seymour said Rurawhe would be starting from a "low base" due to a "democratic recession", alluding to Trevor Mallard's term as Speaker.

To some discontent from some Labour MPs, Seymour continued to point out several flaws he believed were enabled by Mallard.

"I have great and sincere hope for you," he said.

Second Māori to become Speaker

Rurawhe was deputy Speaker and will be the second Māori to be Speaker – the first was the late Sir Peter Tapsell who held the role between 1993 and 1996 under Jim Bolger's National government.

Mallard will stay on as a backbench MP before leaving in October to prepare for his new role as New Zealand's ambassador to Ireland.

Rurawhe was nominated without challenge in the House today and upon confirmation, was greeted with a standing ovation by all MPs.

Rurawhe, who - along with whānau and friends - was welcomed inside Parliament with a pōwhiri this morning, said it had been "a bit overwhelming but a real honour" to become the Speaker after serving as assistant and deputy over the last five years.

Speaker-to-be Adrian Rurawhe leading friends and whānau into the Banquet Hall during his pōwhiri at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His top priority, he said, would be to continue Parliament's "family-friendly environment" as well as enabling robust interrogation of the Government.

"I am absolutely committed to providing every opportunity for the Opposition and the House as a whole to hold the Government to account and for the Government to be accountable."

Asked how he would differ from Mallard, Rurawhe said his approach would be informed by his past experiences.

"I'll bring my life story with me, my way of doing things, my experiences which include being a chair of my iwi for 10 years, which is a challenge in itself and I learned a lot of skills."

He noted it was possible he would allow a more free-flowing debate in the House than it had been under his predecessor.

"I think that could happen but it needs to happen in a way that still maintains the rights and privileges of the House, it can't be just a free-for-all for its own sake."

The election of the Speaker will include brief addresses by Rurawhe and party leaders before Rurawhe heads to Government House to be formally sworn in by the Governor General.

It is an informal convention for a newly elected Speaker to feign an unwillingness to do the job, and pretend to resist when the Government whips escort them to the Speaker's chair, although Mallard did not follow that tradition himself.

It dates back to the times the Speaker reported the views of Parliament to the monarch in the United Kingdom – and risked punishment if the monarch was displeased.

Luxon said he welcomed Rurawhe to the role.

"I think he's got good characteristics of good leaders that I see. One is he carries himself with personal humility and low ego, but has massive determination to make sure Parliament and democracy functions really well.

"So we are looking forward to the change and are hopeful he will do a very good job."

Speaker Trevor Mallard, seen here during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon said Mallard had a mixed record as Speaker – he said Mallard was welcoming and supportive of new MPs and had made Parliament more family-friendly.

"But the National Party has had serious concerns, we've had two motions of no confidence and I think he's been quite uneven. I think even if I go back and look at the debates of past years, the life has been taken out of the place so I hope we get a bit more free flow in debate going forward.

That's why I think we are really looking forward to Adrian taking over as Speaker."

He pointed to Mallard ejecting or punishing MPs for laughing or interjecting, saying it had lost the life of the debates.

Mallard has had a chequered relationship with the National Party in his role as Speaker since 2017, including several efforts to mount motions of no confidence in him. National has frequently accused Mallard of bias in his decisions and reining in the debate too much.

National has objected to Mallard's false claim that a parliamentary staffer was involved in rape after an inquiry into Parliament's workplace culture, and his handling of the parliamentary protests in February and March – including using music and water sprinklers to try to drive the protesters out.