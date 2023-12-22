Council environmental health and parking team leader Andre Classen says restricting vehicular access to Moutoa Quay will “minimise the incidents”. Photo / Bevan Conley

Retractable bollards could be installed at the entrances to Moutoa Quay following an increase in anti-social behaviour.

A report by Whanganui District Council environmental health and parking team leader Andre Claassen said such behaviour had increased over the past two years and was expected to “increase again” over summer.

The report said behaviour included vehicles racing in the parking area, burnouts, graffiti, illegal dumping in the river, damage to signage and local businesses and glass bottles being broken in the area.

If the project is included in the council’s long-term plan, the bollards will be installed at the entrance to the Waimarie boat shed and the entrance to the Whanganui Tramways shed.

Initially, council funding was made available for the use of heavy chains and supporting bollards at the same locations but due to health and safety concerns, that option was no longer viable, the report said.

Retractable bollards would allow the location to be closed after hours.

The report said costs were estimated to be $16,000- funded through rates - and the installation would minimise the financial impact to council in terms of repairs and maintenance.

Moutoa Quay, which runs along the Whanganui River from Taupō Quay to Drews Avenue, connects private businesses, a freedom camping site, council carparks and the Whanganui River Markets.

Whanganui River Market organiser Annette Main said she was comfortable with the bollards as long as they were retractable and didn’t impact the market’s ability to operate.

“It’s around the timings and being able to set up and pack down,” she said.

“We’ve been going for 18 years and we’ve had all sorts of challenges. We aren’t worried if they (the council) want to put bollards up, as long as they talk to us about it.”

Classen’s business case will be considered for the council’s long-term plan, which is due to be signed off in mid-2024.

