Mourning from afar: The families whose hearts were broken by Covid rules

We must improve how we manage death and dying during pandemics, say those denied the most important moments of their lives. By Sarah Catherall

In February this year, Andrew Barclay sat in an MIQ hotel room in Christchurch, exhausted from travelling more than 18,000km from the other side of the world. He had come so far, but he was all too aware that his journey wasn't yet over. His mother, Frances Anne Elliot, lay dying just 4km away.

It had taken Barclay, an operations manager based in London, about 15 months just to get to this point, battling what he describes as maddening MIQ bureaucracy. A Kiwi citizen, he hadn't been home since 2015, but he was desperate to return to see his ailing 75-year-old mother.

He knew her health had deteriorated after he got on the plane, and he begged officials to allow him an early release from his hotel room. But he was too late. On February 20 – at a time when there were 2522 new daily community cases of Omicron – his mother passed away while Barclay was still busy filling out forms.

Two days later, triple-jabbed Barclay was told the "good news" that he could leave MIQ and self-isolate for a further three days at his mother's home. He had lived there with her as a university student, but this time he was there to prepare her funeral.

Her glass of water was still on the kitchen table, and her gardening gloves were lying on the lawn, near the roses he had intended to clip with her.

"My sister and her kids waved at me from the roadside because I was self-isolating. It was dreadful. The house was silent. Mum should have been cheering my arrival with arms outstretched. It had all gone so terribly wrong. This was when I really broke down," he says.

Barclay's story is like many that have punctuated the lobby group Grounded Kiwis' social media feed – stories of expat Kiwis who remain traumatised after being unable to be with dying relatives, or farewell them at funerals; of family members being unable to get in or out of the country to see their loved ones in tragic circumstances.

For more than two years, Covid has touched everyone, but it was the heartbreaking situations around death and mourning that have left some of the deepest scars.

A security guard locks the main entrance at Auckland's Stamford Plaza Hotel MIQ facility in July 2020. Photo / Dean Purcell

During level 4 lockdowns, Kiwis who passed away were denied funerals. Funeral directors have calculated that almost 5000 funerals did not take place – because of the seven-week total of national lockdowns and the extra weeks that Auckland was at level 4.

Even during level 3, families were often forced to watch loved ones being laid to rest via a video feed because funeral and tangi numbers were limited to just 10 people. And many remain deeply upset at what they say were inhumane rules around visiting the elderly and infirm.

'Nonsensical rules'

It was during Auckland's level 4 lockdown in September that Tim Gordon decided to get out of the house with his wife, Angela.

"We had been locked up and I suggested we head out for a drive. We stopped and bought a couple of icecreams. I was tempted to stop and look at the view but we kept going."

It proved to be a fatal decision.

After a car crossed the road's centre line and crashed into them, the business owner spent two days in hospital with concussion and a knee injury. His wife was admitted to intensive care with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead two days later, leaving behind their four children – Joshua, 27, Isabelle, 26, Olivia, 21, and Charlotte, 19.

While she was in ICU, Angela was allowed only one visitor a day, and for a limited time, so her children had to take turns. At night, the staff bent the rules and allowed Gordon to leave his ward and sit by her side.

His daughters were furious, he says.

"My daughters were beside themselves. It was devastating. A lot of the rules were nonsensical. Some of the decisions were inhumane. I'm a fellow patient isolated at hospital and I'm supposed to have limited time to see my wife? That's cruel."

The family were told over the phone – rather than face-to-face – that she had been pronounced dead. Gordon had to plan her funeral, and he kept delaying it in the hope that a change in levels would allow more people to attend. But in the end, he couldn't wait any longer.

"We were holding off, holding off, hoping we could have a reasonable-sized funeral. I'm one of seven kids and my family were all really close to Angela. My four sisters were gutted they couldn't come. Not even my mother could be there. Very close family members couldn't be there to farewell her."

Gordon is angry RAT tests weren't widely available so the rules could have been relaxed sooner.

"I've been angry about a lot of the Government's decisions around Covid anyway, but I was grieving and it made the whole experience a whole lot worse. It's easy to close the border. But the protocols around things like sizes of funerals and gatherings were so cruel. Some of the rules were ridiculous: you can have picnics but you can't go to public toilets."

Calls for an inquiry

Critics say New Zealand's border rules and the Covid response were at times cruel, especially from last September, when Kiwis were getting jabbed and the Government was using other tools to stop the virus overwhelming the health system. The High Court recently ruled in favour of Grounded Kiwis in its case against the MIQ system, saying the virtual lobby booking lottery did not sufficiently allow individual circumstances to be considered and prioritised where necessary.

The National Party is calling for a royal commission of inquiry, with MP Chris Bishop saying, "It has been two pretty extraordinary years, tens of billions of dollars spent, extreme restrictions unseen since wartime, NZ citizens blocked from coming to their own country.

National's Chris Bishop is pushing for a royal commission of inquiry into NZ's Covid response. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I'm not saying those things were good or bad. I think it makes sense at the appropriate juncture [that] we will need to look back and see what the Government did, and what lessons we can learn for the future.

"There is a recognition that we were too cautious at the border and didn't allow people to be released from MIQ early enough. It's the hardest thing I've had to deal with as an MP, to be honest, especially in the latter half of last year when it was pretty clear that Covid wasn't going to go away."

Waikato University law professor Alexander Gillespie is also calling for a royal commission of inquiry. He notes it is the highest form of official inquiry into matters of public importance — more powerful than a government inquiry. Lessons can therefore be learnt, and recom­mendations made that can stick, he argues.

Just as we have reviewed the Christchurch mosque shootings and the Whakaari/White Island tragedy, New Zealand needs to consider its approach to Covid, Gillespie says.

"There can be no doubt New Zealand's handling of the pandemic justifies the same attention. The whole country has been turned upside down for two years. It makes sense to say, 'We got this right, we got this wrong'."

One of the criticisms is that health officials – director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield and public health director Caroline McElnay – advised the Government to scrap MIQ back in mid-November. In response to questions from the Listener, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins notes this was initial advice, not final. The extra four months gave the country the chance to get boosted and to get vaccination rates up over 90 per cent, he says. It is too early to consider an inquiry, he adds, "but we have not ruled it out".

Gillespie thinks the Government needs to give a more extensive explanation about why it chose to follow some advice, but not all of it.

"We know there will be another pandemic," he says. "So what we need to ask is: was the approach proportionate to the costs incurred by people? Whenever you put restrictions on anyone's liberty, that must always be updated."

Health officials - including director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield - advised the Government to scrap MIQ back in mid-November. Photo / Robert Kitchin

Back in the UK with his wife and two children, Barclay is still grieving and questioning the country he once thought of as home.

"I'm a mess. It's changed everything. I can't sleep, so I'm on medication – that's how bad I feel."

While New Zealand was spared the high Covid fatalities the UK experienced, Barclay believes New Zealanders suffered in other ways, particularly when a health response overrode what he says is a basic human right to be with those we love at the end of their lives.

"I'm a victim. All those who had to go through that level of bureaucracy to try to get home are victims. It's not socially normal. We were treated like animals."

Proud Kiwi to angry Kiwi

Julia Pannett had to say goodbye to her dying father, Bryan, on a video call. He was almost 90 when he died in a Wellington Hospital bed on February 17 this year, not long after Pannett, in Sydney, and her sister Libby, in the UK, told him they loved him via a screen.

Like Barclay, Pannett was also unable to get to New Zealand to see her father because MIQ was full.

"It was that slow realisation that the gates were closed and there was no way we were going to make it home.

"But I could have been there. I felt like, 'Oh, I'm one of those Kiwis who is locked out of my own country.' I went from being a proud Kiwi to a sad Kiwi. I was really angry about that."

Pannett was able to get back for her father's funeral, which was delayed until April.

"Some of the stories made horrific reading. Regardless, I still got locked out, our family got locked out and it wasn't a pleasant experience. My view of New Zealand has been tainted."

That's a view shared by many of the expat Kiwis who struggled to get an MIQ spot when a family member was unwell or dying, according to Martin Newell, spokesman for Grounded Kiwis. Now based in Melbourne, Newell was living in Hong Kong last year when he tried to get an MIQ place to visit his mother, who had heart issues.

Newell says for every 10 people who tried to get an MIQ spot through the lottery system, only one was successful. The emergency category to get a spot in MIQ for the death of a relative was introduced only late last year. Prior to that, if a relative was likely to die within six months, a person could obtain an emergency allocation – based on a doctor's certificate. But if the relative then died, the person trying to get home was no longer eligible.

Newell says vaccines began to be available from February last year, so the Government then had another tool to fight Covid. But the MIQ system was slow to adapt.

Grounded Kiwis representatives present a petition calling for relaxed MIQ rules for returning New Zealanders at Parliament in December 2021. Photo / John Weekes

"One of our arguments was that from the peak of the Delta outbreak, the risk changed but the border settings didn't. As other countries were starting to get higher vaccination rates and end hotel quarantine, New Zealand failed to act. It caused a lot of heartbreak and unnecessary stress. This was extremely tragic for a number of people we were in touch with who had relatives die suddenly and were unable to get back."

He refers to one case where a woman's only son died without warning and she was stuck in Australia.

"Her emergency allocation applications to get back home to bury her son and organise his funeral were declined. She had to watch this on Zoom, which was absolutely heartbreaking."

Funerals lottery

Funeral directors talk about the grief when funerals and tangi could not be held, or there were restrictions on the numbers who could attend.

"We became the farewellers and the mourners and the caretakers of saying goodbye to people on behalf of their families," says Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand president Rachel Benns.

Benns manages 11 Auckland funeral homes in the InvoCare group. The association lobbied the Government to change the Covid rules several times, such as allowing 100-person funerals under the red light setting rather than the 10 the Government proposed.

"At level 3, we had families putting names in the hat to decide who could go as a way of being fair. It was truly disheartening."

Across the Tasman, throughout its zero-Covid response, Australia still allowed funerals, albeit with restricted numbers. Here, under level 4, people who died could not be given one at all and cemetery gates were closed.

"Mourners weren't allowed in. We had a lot of people waiting to try to have a funeral of 10 and sometimes they waited and waited and waited, and they needed to do something," Benns says.

Funeral Directors Association president Rachel Benns: "At level 3, we had families putting names in the hat to decide who could go as a way of being fair." Photo / Michael Craig

"We often had no indication from the Government from one day to the next. A family would decide to have a cremation because they'd waited so long for the levels to change, and Jacinda [Ardern, Prime Minister] would stand up the next day and say we can have funerals of 10, but by then it was too late. It was just such a lottery."

Funeral directors held FaceTime viewings, and streamed funerals using drones over cemeteries as families watched their loved ones being buried.

While level 4 was the hardest, even level 3 was heartbreaking, with families placing photos on church pews as a substitute for not being there, Benns says.

"You had empty chapels with only 10 people there. That's really tough."

Funerals were often put on hold as family overseas tried to get an MIQ spot. Benns argues the funeral rules were too tough, "especially when we had just a few cases and we wouldn't allow people to say goodbye".

"Given we have thousands of Omicron cases now, it doesn't seem right. Weddings are different to funerals. There wasn't a single super-spreader funeral. It made that grief and loss so much tougher. I think this will mentally affect a lot of people who ­haven't been able to say goodbye."

Trudie Vos, general manager of the Australasian Grief Centre, has a bereavement team helping people whose loved ones died under Covid restrictions.

"Some people we see are feeling guilty that they weren't able to have that person's wishes met at the end of life, that someone couldn't have a funeral or it wasn't the way they hoped for," she says.

Too cautious?

When Ardern announced the borders would reopen to Australians in time for the April school holidays, she said: "Our strong health response, including the lowest death rate in the OECD over the past two years and our high rates of vaccination, alongside our reputation as a beautiful place to visit, will be an asset in this market."

But over the past two years, was the Government too cautious with its health-first response? The Listener put this and other questions to Hipkins. In hindsight, would it have done things differently?

Waikato University law professor Alexander Gillespie thinks the Government needs to give a detailed explanation about why it chose to follow some health advice, but not all of it. Photo / Supplied

Hipkins says: "A principle we have adopted is one of continuous improvement and learning. We would never say we got everything right, but we've tried very hard to learn fast within an overall frame of caution, as befits our health-first response."

Asked if the rules around funerals and supporting those at the end of life went too far – especially when 4960 funerals were not held – Hipkins says: "We've long acknowledged, and will continue to do so, the effects of our Covid-19 response on families. Each decision has been difficult because it has involved painful trade-offs. Our guiding principle throughout has been to prioritise a health response in order to save lives, and we are proud of what has been achieved to date. This, however, in no way diminishes the pain of not being able to visit a sick loved one or mark their passing."

Benns wants reassurance that if there is another pandemic or Covid variant, funerals will always be allowed to go ahead.

"We need to make sure this never happens again. Even in level 4, they never stopped us going to the supermarket with a whole lot of strangers but someone couldn't come into a funeral home in a small group and say goodbye to their mother. That's just fundamentally wrong."