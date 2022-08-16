A Coroner's report highlighted critical decisions including the choice to proceed to Angelus Hut south of the Mt Robert Ridge. Photo / Tracy Neal

A report into the death of a tramper has highlighted the consequences of critical decisions made in mountain terrain, including not turning around when the weather closed in, a Coroner has found.

The report released today into the death of Takaka woman Tracey Smith found she died from hypothermia while tramping with her son in Nelson Lakes National Park, on Queens Birthday weekend in 2019.

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council said the recommendations adopted by Coroner Meenal Duggal highlighted many common factors trampers faced.

The council submitted material to support the coronial investigation, and provided recommendations to prevent future similar tragedies.

The Coroner's report highlighted critical decisions including the choice to proceed to Angelus Hut south of the Mt Robert Ridge, rather than back once conditions became impassable.

Low temperatures, deep snow and poor visibility made things more difficult. Compounding factors were the lack of quality food and rest, and the cotton clothing Smith was wearing directly on her legs.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said the tragedy highlighted how small seemingly independent decisions could often compound into a series of errors, each making the situation worse until they become fatal.

"If any one of those critical decisions had been different, Tracey may have survived.

"It's often easy to underestimate the importance of seemingly small decisions. There are lots of little things that can be easily overlooked, and when combined, each of these compound the seriousness of the situation."

The Coroner noted "traps" trampers sometimes made which influenced Smith's decision-making.

Daisley said they were serious yet common traps for trampers, including the tendency to think a situation was safe because others were doing it, and risk-taking which happened when trampers were under time pressures.