The incident happened on a mountain biking track in the Pureora Forest. Photo / File

The incident happened on a mountain biking track in the Pureora Forest. Photo / File

A person suffered head injuries after coming off their bike on a mountain biking track in the central North Island today.

The incident happened on the Timber Trail mountain biking track in the Pureora Forest, between Lake Taupo and Te Kuiti, a Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand spokesman said.

The person received head injuries and a helicopter is now at the scene.

The spokesman was not sure about the extent of the person's injuries.