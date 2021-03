A rescue helicopter took one patient in critical condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / File

A male in his 40s is in intensive care following a mountain bike crash on a trail near Eskdale.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the injured biker remains in a critical condition.

The man was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital via rescue helicopter on Wednesday evening.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said it was notified of the incident at the Eskdale Trail at 5.50pm.

MORE TO COME