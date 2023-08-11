Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal Melissa Nelson, Kura Benton, Te Paea Smith, Ray Smith and Darren Smith at a special assembly on Friday. Photo / Alex Cairns

Grieving whānau of a girl who died in a train tragedy have paid an emotional visit to her school, thanking the pupils and teachers for the happiness she had in her short time there.

Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, died after she was struck by a train at a level crossing while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School on July 31.

Her parents, Te Paea and Ray Smith, spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times earlier this week, saying she was a “precious gift” and a “special angel that came for a brief visit”.

At the school this afternoon, students and staff gathered in the hall for a special assembly with Jorja-Ray’s parents, her grandmother Kura Benton and her uncle Darren Smith.

The national anthem was followed by one minute of silence in honour of Jorja-Ray, as photos of her were displayed in a slideshow.

Ray Smith thanked everyone for the “support and love that we’ve received”.

“I can now definitely understand why Jorja-Ray was so immensely proud of Mount Maunganui Intermediate School and the friendships she formed in the short time that she had been here.

“All my love to you guys and thank you very, very much,” he told the students.

Te Paea Smith thanked the students for their “fabulous tribute” to Jorja-Ray, referring to their August 2 kapa haka and waiata performance for the whānau at the school gates.

“It will live in my heart for the rest of my life - I will never forget that tribute,” she said through tears.

Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, pictured in her Mount Maunganui Intermediate School uniform at the start of the year.

“We will never forget this school, we thank you all. It was just the most fantastic thing. Even though it was a tragic day, that was the most beautiful thing to come around the corner and see you all standing there. And thank you so much for staying behind and making such a beautiful arrangement on her grave.

“She was only here a short time at this school but she was certainly the happiest she’s ever been. She was blooming and it’s thanks to the teachers here, it’s thanks to all of you for making it such a happy place to be.”

The students stood and sang Hareruia - a te reo Māori version of Hallelujah, bringing many in the school hall to tears.

One of Jorja-Ray Smith’s classmates stood up and spoke about her.

“It broke our hearts to lose you but you won’t go alone. For parts of us went with you the day that God pulled you home.

“I will always remember the way that your smile lit up a room or the way you made your friends smile or laugh… I will cherish the times and memories that I had with you for years and years to come.”

A second classmate said “a light went out on Earth” when Jorja-Ray died.

“The day we said goodbye was the same day the brightest star was born.”

“We weren’t prepared for you to go - you were too full of life to be taken away too soon. It is still hard to believe.

“You will always be in our hearts and in our minds. We miss you dearly, Jorja-Ray.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.