The Mount Maunganui Golf club is seeking to rezone some land to help fund upgrades to the course.

Neighbours want the Mount Maunganui Golf Club’s plans to rezone some of its land for new houses to be rejected.

The golf club wants to rezone 2780m2 of open space land at the end of Fairway Aven to a medium residential zone through the Plan Change 33 process.

This would allow the club to build up to 20 houses on the land to raise funds to redevelop the course and clubhouse.

Tauranga City Council’s Plan Change 33 is in response to the Government’s changes to the Resource Management Act (RMA) that allows for greater intensification in urban areas.

Speaking at day four of the plan change hearings, three Fairway Ave residents said they were worried about increased traffic, the risk of people and children being hit by golf balls, the impact on infrastructure and the stormwater network, and trees being cut down.

The residents said they were concerned the golf club was seeking to rezone the land through the plan change process rather than a private process that would require more consultation with affected people.

However, a golf club spokesperson said they had consulted with submitters and held meetings with the immediately affected neighbours.

Resident Cathy Stephenson told the independent hearing panel it was not a “not-in-my-backyard objection”.

The club had at least three other options to pursue the rezoning application, she said.

”These options would involve notification, proper consultation, and transparency.”

The process was “not transparent”, and the plans for the land lacked “key detail”, Stephenson said.

Speaking on behalf of Douglas Leigh, Keryn Hawkes said: “The rezoning is disadvantageous to the wellbeing of the community of Fairway Ave.”

Jenni Carden said because her Fairway Ave house was not adjacent to the land proposed for rezoning, she had not been consulted.

”We have sought information directly from the club’s board and management. They have refused to meet with residents or share any information regarding their plans as they’re still in development.”

Fairway Avenue is a closed street with two entrances for the club.

Carden said she had no problem with the club’s operations but the increased traffic on their street was “impacting our ability to live our lives”.

The 46 hectares of Mount Maunganui Golf Course are surrounded by houses and is a privately owned open green space.

Part of it borders Mount Maunganui Intermediate, which has a roll of 700 students.

Lawyer Kate Barry-Piceno, representing the golf club, said submitters had a chance to be involved in the process.

”The golf club has very conscientiously consulted with the submitters, prior to the notified plan change, and there were meetings held with the immediately affected neighbours.”

This was met with laughter and scoffs from the public gallery, which had around 20 people in it.

The panel is made up of chairman David Hill and commissioners Fraser Campbell, Vicki Morrison-Shaw and Richard Knott.

Hill asked for them to refrain from other interjections and said the submitters would have their opportunity to speak.

Morrison-Shaw asked who the club had consulted with.

Golf club general manager Michael Williams replied they had been advised by the council to consult with property owners from their driveway to the end of Fairway Avenue.

He had also met with the intermediate’s principal.

The club presented its plans to members in June 2022 and 78 per cent of the 500 members that voted were in favour of them, he said.

The land proposed for rezoning was not required for golf and it cost the club to maintain it, said Williams.

He said the course has been there since the 1930s and they were one of the original tenants of the Mount.

They have 1400 members.

”Why we are looking to rezone this land and unlock funding is the club, like a lot of things, has a life cycle and the course, in particular, does as well.”

The masterplans for the course’s redevelopment estimated the cost at $6.5 million.

It would get the club “a lot of the way there” for the redevelopment, he said.

Williams said members’ fees and events did not create a cash surplus.

”We’re a classic club, asset rich but cash poor.”

They were also proposing a walkway and looking at ways to enable the community to use the course before golfing started for the day, he said.

Barry-Piceno said because the land already had services it was able to be development-ready and to deliver housing with “significant amenity”.

Hill said the panel had done site visits and been to Fairway Ave prior to hearing the submissions.

The hearings will be held daily until October 10.

