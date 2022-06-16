Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Mount Maunganui eatery Hide fights for longer hours

4 minutes to read
Mount Maunganui bar and restaurant Hide is battling to extend its opening hours and change its liquor licence to allow for more casual drinkers. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Kiri Gillespie
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

Concerns about loud late-night noise, drunken antics and vandalism have been put forward as reasons why a popular Mount Maunganui bar and restaurant should not have its liquor license operating hours extended.

Hide Bar Ltd

