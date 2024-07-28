Tauranga father Mate Glamuzina broke 10 ribs, punctured his lungs, shattered his vertebrae and lost use of his right hand after an e-scooter accident in Mount Maunganui. He spent more than six weeks in a coma and had to learn to drink, eat and walk again. He tells Megan Wilson about his fight for life – and his new career helping others in pain.
Mate Glamuzina had just finished a morning gym session in Pāpāmoa and was pondering what to do next.
It was October 22, 2020, and the 42-year-old remembers it being sunny. He thought about climbing Mauao or riding his recently bought e-scooter along Mount Maunganui’s waterfront.
“I chose to go on the scooter – and then I woke up about six weeks later in hospital.”
Glamuzina told the Bay of Plenty Times he had “no recollection” of the accident on Marine Parade.
Glamuzina said pain coaching helped people understand pain and how it manifested.
He described pain as the body’s “alarm system” to warn of danger.
“But the danger can be perceived or it can be real. When someone has experienced some kind of trauma, then their body becomes more susceptible to events that it would associate as similar and so it kind of becomes hypersensitive to sending out pain responses even though there might not be a real threat.”
For example, Glamuzina’s right arm has become “more sensitive” to sensation because his body was trying to protect him from being injured again, he explained.
Glamuzina bought a caravan about two months ago from which he and Ulemj plan to host couples retreats.
“The intention would be to offer ... a concentrated weekend of health and wellness.”