CCTV captured a driver reversing through a fence at speed, narrowly avoiding a man stepping out of his garage. Video / Supplied

The moment a man narrowly dodged an out-of-control car as it smashed through a metal fence and into his brick house has been caught on camera.

Mount Maunganui resident Bill Biehler said he was in his garage painting on Wednesday afternoon when he decided to go into the house to get some water.

As he headed through the open garage door he was forced to jump back as a car reversed at speed from Grenada St through his front fence and into a bedroom of his home.

"I moved back and threw myself sideways - it was the only way to get out of the way.

"I just departed from [the garage] and suddenly it was in my face," he told the Bay of Plenty Times, standing in front of a gaping hole in his brick home.

The bedroom inside is a jumble of bricks, overturned furniture, joinery, Gib and bedding.

Mount Maunganui home owners Bill and Kim Biehler. Photo / Megan Wilson

Biehler understood that the driver had lost control of her car.

"[She came] through the wrought iron fence, narrowly missed me and went into the bedroom."

He said the noise of the crash was "louder than a shotgun".

Biehler said he moved back "in a hurry" into the garage to avoid the car and dropped to his knees.

"Except for a couple of grazes [on my knees], that's all I've got left to show for it."

He said he was a bit shaken up by the brush with danger.

"That's the nearest I've had in my life."

His wife Kim Biehler said she was "lucky" because she was outside only just before the car crashed. She was upstairs making a cup of tea when it happened.

He said: "Normally she's switching her pot plants around out there - it's just lucky she wasn't standing there."

A car crashed into the house of Mount Maunganui residents Bill and Kim Biehler. Photo / Megan Wilson

The crash - and Biehler's near-miss - was captured by a home security camera.

In the video, tables and a stall of potted plants on their verge are sent flying as the car bursts through the fence, sending the gate skidding off its rails and to the ground.

The vehicle curves around the front of garage, narrowly missing Biehler leaping out of its path, and drives out of shot as it crashes into the house.

Bill said he went to check on the driver afterwards as he was worried about her. He then called emergency services, who showed up "very quick".

He was "grateful" to the police, fire and ambulance workers who turned up "out of mid-air".

"I was very appreciative. You suddenly realise what a great job they do."

Damage at the Grenada St property. Photo / Megan Wilson

A police spokesman said police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on Grenada St, near Matavai St, at about 1.15 pm.

"A vehicle has left the road and hit a house," the spokesman said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the scene and treated two patients for minor injuries.