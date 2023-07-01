Lotto players from Mount Maunganui and Rotorua are $16, 272 richer with winning tickets. Photo / Supplied

Lucky punters from Mount Maunganui and Rotorua are $16,722 richer after sharing Lotto’s second-division prize in last night’s draw.

The Mount Maunganui winner bought their ticket Bayfair Lotto store and the winning Rotorua ticket was sold at New World West End.

Fifteen other Lotto players from around the country also won $16,722.

Five players from Auckland, Wellington, and Rolleston each won $200,000 with Lotto first division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown St Johns in Auckland, New World Rolleston, two players from Welling and an Aucklander bought their $200,000 winning ticket on MyLotto

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also been rolled over to Wednesday night’s draw, with $700,000 up grabs.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.



