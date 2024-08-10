Advertisement
Mount Albert vape shop robbery leaves Good Samaritan bleeding after crowbar attack

A would-be Good Samaritan was left bloodied and shaken after being attacked by crowbar-wielding robbers during a raid on a Mount Albert vape store this morning.

Police said they responded to a robbery at a commercial premises on New North Rd in Auckland at around 10.10am.

A local business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said he saw a car drive up onto the footpath.

From across the street, he saw around five or six people rob the store.

“A strong guy tried to help when he was hit with what looked like a crowbar on his head, he was badly bleeding out on the footpath,” the witness said.

The injured man walked across the street and sat down in front of a shop.

The streets were really busy at the time of the attack because it was a Saturday morning, the local owner said.

“These people have no fear of the law or consequences, it’s terrifying.”

He said he went to speak to the owners of the store after the incident and said they were “very shaken.”

“We are so afraid these things are happening in both the day and night, who’s next.”

A member of the public on the street at the time said they saw shop workers pouring water on the blood that was left on the footpath.

The injured person was then taken to hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to find the attackers and a scene examination is due to take place today.

Police stood down Hato Hone St John crews after they were notified of the incident because they were not required.

