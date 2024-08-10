Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin take gold in the K2 women’s final, NZ tourism takes on new challenges and banks begin to lower their interest rates. Video / NZ Herald

A would-be Good Samaritan was left bloodied and shaken after being attacked by crowbar-wielding robbers during a raid on a Mount Albert vape store this morning.

Police said they responded to a robbery at a commercial premises on New North Rd in Auckland at around 10.10am.

A local business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said he saw a car drive up onto the footpath.

From across the street, he saw around five or six people rob the store.

“A strong guy tried to help when he was hit with what looked like a crowbar on his head, he was badly bleeding out on the footpath,” the witness said.