The gate to Tracey Clemett's home.

A Motueka resident feels wary in her own home and is warning others to watch out after she was assaulted by a stranger who wandered up her driveway.

Tracey Clemett was having a drink with her sister-in-law on the porch at around 1am last Saturday when she heard two men speaking loudly, one of whom was up her driveway.

“So of course, I went to my gate and it’s a huge gate, but it’s got a hole where you put the chain and, so I looked through the hole and I said, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’, And the next minute one of them just turned around and ran and punched the gate and punched it off its chain.

“[The chain] went straight into my cheekbone.”

The jockey wheel beneath the gate also rolled over her toe and she said it was now fractured.

“It was pretty terrifying, really, because you just don’t expect that, you know, I was in my property, they were on my property and they shouldn’t have been there and they should have just walked away. I was expecting them just to say, ‘Oh, shut up, you silly bitch’, or whatever and just walk away.”

After her sister-in-law unsuccessfully chased them, she rang the police just after 1am, and officers took photos of her injuries and the damaged gate.

She said they told her there were no cameras and said they had looked for the duo and “that was about it”.

“It was actually quite serious, you would think they would follow up.”

A police spokesperson said they attended the home after receiving a report of disorderly behaviour outside the residence in which property was damaged and a person received a minor injury.

“The victim declined ambulance assistance at the time. Police conducted area searches, but were unable to locate the offenders and at this time there are no further lines of enquiry.”

The spokesperson said police would like to hear from anyone who has information that would provide a fresh line of enquiry.

“Reports can be made online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 231014/3141.”

Clemett said it blew her away that police had not undertaken a more thorough investigation.

“It’s pretty rough, it is an assault, it is on a female.”

She and her husband have since investigated and after approaching several businesses had received copies of video footage of the pair, she said.

“Not their faces, but what they’re wearing.”

Police later told the Herald they viewed all available CCTV footage and were unable to identify the offenders.

Nearly a week on, Clemett is still in pain and bruising remains on her cheek.

She warned others in Motueka to be wary: “You can’t be too careful, even in your own home.”