Motu School student Harry Newman.

Harry Newman from Motu School has been recognised for his passion and environmental action this week.

The 10-year-old has been named a Fred Hollows NZ Humanity Award Junior Ambassador.

Harry has done what has been described as an “epic” job in restoring a bush reserve near his school.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Awards, now in their fifth year in New Zealand, were inspired by legendary New Zealander and founder of The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, the late Professor Fred Hollows.

The awards recognise young New Zealanders who strive to make the world around them better for others and embody the values of compassion, integrity, and kindness.

Motu School principal Hannah Moorhouse nominated Harry for the award.

“Harry is very aware of his surroundings and the importance of preserving them,” she said.

Harry Newman of Motu School in Gisborne working in the Motu Scenic Reserve, that he cleared.

“He demonstrates compassion, integrity and kindness and has a big heart.”

Moorhouse said Harry came to her during Conservation Week this year and said he wanted to restore the Motu Scenic Reserve, just over the bridge from the school.

“The reserve was really run down and overgrown. He told me he wanted people to come and enjoy it.

“He planned his whole project, including getting donations from the likes of PGG Wrightson who provided some timber.

“Local farming family the Griffins donated aggregate for the pathway that Harry cleared through the reserve.

“He got some help from his parents and other family members with the chainsawing needed and some tractor work.

“But the rest he did himself, using a weedeater, pruning the trees, and hand wheelbarrowing in the aggregate himself.

“It’s an ongoing project and Harry has plans to put in a seat alongside the lake at the end of the pathway.

“He’s done an epic job, a massive job for a 10-year-old, and the really neat thing is he has further plans for improving the reserve.”

Harry lives near the Whinray Ecological Reserve at Motu, where young kiwi are released.

He recently helped release kiwi hatchlings there with the Department of Conservation.

Receiving the award was as special for the whole Newman family as it was for Harry.

“He couldn’t quite believe he’d won,” said his mum Paula.

“We are all very proud and humbled really.

“Harry is a lovely little boy and it’s amazing that he has been recognised in this way.”

Chief executive officer of The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, Dr Audrey Aumua, said the young New Zealanders who received Fred Hollows Humanity Awards this year have shown the compassion, initiative, and courage to take action to make the world better for others, encapsulating the qualities of Fred Hollows.

“Fred championed the right of all people to have high quality and affordable eye care and he spent his life standing up for that right.

“There are so many young New Zealanders stepping up to support their fellow students and communities and it is wonderful to recognise and encourage that.

“Thanks to our charity partner Specsavers, Harry has directed his prize of $5000 to a Pacific programme run by the foundation.

“Harry wants the money to go towards the foundation’s Mobile Eye Clinic.”

■ The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ is part of a global organisation that works in more than 25 countries worldwide.

Globally, nine out of 10 people who are blind do not need to be because their condition is preventable or treatable.

The foundation works in the Pacific with a vision of a world in which no person is needlessly blind or vision impaired.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Awards were created to recognise passionate children striving to make the world around them better.