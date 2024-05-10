Kiwis wake to icy temperatures amid grid crisis and why Wayne Brown’s unhappy about councillors’ trips to Taiwan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

10 May, 2024 03:38 AM Quick Read

A car fire blocked lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, causing delays during the afternoon commute.

The fire occurred between Gillies Ave and Greenlane off-ramps, with two lanes blocked due to emergency services attending.

NZTA Waka Kotahi advised people to pass with extra care and expect delays.

Traffic was backed up to Newmarket before lanes were cleared at 3.05pm, according to NZ Transport Agency.

UPDATE - 3:05PM

All lanes are now OPEN. Expect residual southbound delays should ease. ^HJ https://t.co/JsvKRkDcKV — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) May 10, 2024

Elsewhere, a crash is causing delays on the right northbound lane of State Highway 1 at the Victoria Park Tunnel exit.

The incident closed a lane on the approach to the Harbour Bridge and NZTA told commuters to expect delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 3:45PM

Due to a crash on #SH1 the right northbound lane is blocked at the Victoria Park Tunnel exit. Pass with care and expect delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/Cu9wISA05q — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) May 10, 2024



