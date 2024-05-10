Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Motorway delays: Car fire blocks lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Kiwis wake to icy temperatures amid grid crisis and why Wayne Brown’s unhappy about councillors’ trips to Taiwan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A car fire blocked lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, causing delays during the afternoon commute.

The fire occurred between Gillies Ave and Greenlane off-ramps, with two lanes blocked due to emergency services attending.

NZTA Waka Kotahi advised people to pass with extra care and expect delays.

Traffic was backed up to Newmarket before lanes were cleared at 3.05pm, according to NZ Transport Agency.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Elsewhere, a crash is causing delays on the right northbound lane of State Highway 1 at the Victoria Park Tunnel exit.

The incident closed a lane on the approach to the Harbour Bridge and NZTA told commuters to expect delays.


Latest from New Zealand