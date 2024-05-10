A car fire blocked lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, causing delays during the afternoon commute.
The fire occurred between Gillies Ave and Greenlane off-ramps, with two lanes blocked due to emergency services attending.
NZTA Waka Kotahi advised people to pass with extra care and expect delays.
Traffic was backed up to Newmarket before lanes were cleared at 3.05pm, according to NZ Transport Agency.
Elsewhere, a crash is causing delays on the right northbound lane of State Highway 1 at the Victoria Park Tunnel exit.
The incident closed a lane on the approach to the Harbour Bridge and NZTA told commuters to expect delays.