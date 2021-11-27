Motorway closure after Auckland crash - two adults, one child rushed to hospital

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a crash that closed Auckland's Northwestern motorway for several hours.
It is understood two adults and a child were seriously injured in the single vehicle crash that happened early on Sunday, just after midnight.
Police, fire and ambulance officers all attended and the motorway was closed between Lincoln Rd and Royal Rd for multiple hours while the Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination.
An investigation is under way into the cause of the crash.