Motorists warned to look out for slips on Canterbury roads, snow forecast

Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park was hit by severe flooding. Video / Omarama Top Ten Holiday Park

Canterbury motorists are being warned to watch out for slips and washouts on a number of roads across the region.

Graeme Hall from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the slips and rockfalls will continue throughout the week.

"We encourage everyone to check our traffic map before heading off so they know which routes are closed or will take longer."

Lindis Pass, State Highway 8, between Omarama and Tarras, is the route most affected by slips.

There are multiple slips on Lindis Pass and a bridge abutment needs a full inspection, said Hall. The pass will remain closed overnight.

Otago Regional Council is also urging people to be cautious around rivers and low-lying areas.

Rivers and streams in Central Otago and the upper Clutha continue to rise and are expected to remain high today.

Canterbury road closures, delays and slips

Aoraki/Mt Cook, SH80: Closed between Ben Ohau and Aoraki/Mt Cook due to a slip this morning.

Omarama to Kurow, SH83: Flooding closed this route at 7am.

SH77 Methven to the Rakaia Gorge between Holmes and Mt Hutt Station Rds.

Local road closure due to bridge washout, Lake Ohau Rd, near Twizel: This road/bridge closure is about 300 metres from SH8.

Otago closures

The Lindis Pass, Omarama to Tarras, SH8: Closed all day today and possibly into tomorrow. Multiple slips and a bridge abutment on the Otago side needs to be inspected today. "If the bridge abutment has to be repaired, it will keep the Lindis Pass closed into Wednesday," says Hall.

SH6 Lake Hawea north to Haast: Closed due to fallen trees, flooding and strong winds after 7 am today.

Te Anau to Milford Sound Piopiotahi highway between Hollyford and Donne rivers, SH94: Closed due to avalanche hazard but likely to open at midday with avalanche clearing going well so far. After 6pm, if open, chains will be needed.

