Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions as heavy rain hits Coromandel-Bay of Plenty

Surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain on the road to Waihi from Whangamata. Photo / Supplied

MetService is warning of a risk of localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h with heavy rain falling until early this afternoon.

A driver heading to Waihi through Whangamata says surface flooding is already happening and believes it won’t be long before the route is closed.

Her advice is for people to go via the Whitianga route if they can.

A MetService spokesman said a band of heavy rain and a few embedded thunderstorms is lying across the far south of Coromandel Peninsula and the far west of Bay of Plenty.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” he said.

This would mean hazardous driving conditions with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

A Heavy Rain Watch is in place for the region.

MetService will issue a further update at 1pm.