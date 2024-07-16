Wellington's Glenmore St was blocked at the Kelburn Viaduct.

Cordons have been lifted in the Wellington suburb of Kelburn following an “incident” this morning.

Police have confirmed the roads are now open, and have thanked motorists for their patience.

In a prior statement, a police spokesperson said Glenmore St was blocked at the Kelburn Viaduct. Traffic was being diverted along Boundary Rd and The Rigi, causing congestion in the area.

“Expect delays as buses resume normal service,” Metlink has advised public transport users.

