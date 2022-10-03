Motorist seriously injured in urban Napier crash

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the crash was reported at the intersection of Douglas McLean Ave and Herrick St, Marewa, about 5.08pm and involved two vehicles. Photo Google Maps

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the crash was reported at the intersection of Douglas McLean Ave and Herrick St, Marewa, about 5.08pm and involved two vehicles. Photo Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at a suburban intersection in Napier.

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the crash was reported at 5.08pm, and it was at the intersection of Douglas McLean Ave and Herrick St, in the western sector of Marewa, about 5.08pm and involved two vehicles.

Douglas McLean Ave is a significant cross-town arterial stretching from Te Awa in the south to join Alpers Tce, a few hundred metres from Taradale Rd.

It was raining in Napier ate the time.

Initial indications were that one person was seriously injured, police said in a statement at 5.25pm.

Motorists were advised are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route, and an hour later Douglas McLeane Ave was still closed betwee Alpers Tce and Higgins St, but with little apparent disruption to traffic.

It was at least the second crash on roads in the Napier-Hastings area in just over half an hour. A car had hit a pole on Pakowhai Rd, near Duke St, about 4.25pm. One person was treated for moderate injuries, police said.

Meanwhile a lane of State Highway 2 south of Wairoa was still closed about 5pm, following the rolling of a The were no reports of injury, but the road was down to one lane until the vehicle could be cleared, police said.