Police were called to Reikorangi Rd after a traffic control worker was hit by a car. Photo / NZME

A traffic crew member at a road closure on the Kāpiti Coast has been injured by a motorist.

Kāpiti Coast District Council closed Reikorangi Rd, east of the Waikanae Water Treatment Plant, following days of wild weather and wind.

Council closed the road yesterday after a number of 10-15m-high trees were at risk of falling.

Late afternoon, about 5.15pm, a member of the public forced their way through the cordon.

"Their vehicle struck and injured a member of our traffic crew," incident controller Steve Cody said.

"Police and ambulance attended the incident and the crew member was treated.

"We do not know the extent of their injuries.

"Police are following up on the incident.

"While we understand some people are very stressed by the current [weather] situation, we do ask they follow instructions which are in place for everyone's situation."

Police were investigating the incident, a spokeswoman said.

The traffic crew worker wasn't seriously injured, she said.

