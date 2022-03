The Remutaka Range. Photo / Google Maps

A motorhome has been destroyed after it caught fire near the summit of the Remutaka Range.

Fire and Emergency services rushed to the fire afte being notified at 10.20am, and sent four trucks to battle the flames.

The motorhome fire also lit some nearby scrub ablaze but both the vehicle and the bush have since been extinguished.

Traffic delays are expected on the Wairarapa side of the range.

Police remain at the site of the fire.