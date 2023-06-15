A motorcyclist who fled police on a stolen bike has died in hospital after a crash.

Police first saw the motorbike and driver on Campbell Rd shortly after 2pm on Thursday and, after establishing the bike was stolen, they signalled for the rider to pull over.

Police did not chase the bike, however, they caught up to them when they responded to a crash on Rawhiti Rd.

A member of the public called in to report the bike had crashed into a parked car. The rider was left in critical condition but died in hospital, police confirmed this morning.

“We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified of the incident.

More to come.