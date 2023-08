Police are asking motorists to avoid Atkinson Rd in Titirangi following a motorcycle crash.

Police are asking motorists to avoid Atkinson Rd in Titirangi following a motorcycle crash.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a parked car in West Auckland this evening.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident on Atkinson Rd in Titirangi at 8.50pm.

The road is currently closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.