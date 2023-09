Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.50pm.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in western Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the scene on South Mākara Rd at 4.50pm, a police spokesperson said.

“The motorcyclist is reported to have serious injuries. There are no reports of fatalities.”

Wellington Free Ambulance has been approached for comment.