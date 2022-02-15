A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash on Christchurch's Northern Corridor this morning.
The crash, between the Belfast on-ramp and Queen Elizabeth II Drive off-ramp was reported at 6.40am.
A police spokesperson said it involves a motorcyclist and another vehicle.
A St John spokesperson said a patient has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
An NZTA spokesperson said the crash is delaying traffic.
"Please take care while merging and be patient until the crash has been cleared."