Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist on Christchurch's Northern Corridor this morning. Photo / Supplied

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash on Christchurch's Northern Corridor this morning.

The crash, between the Belfast on-ramp and Queen Elizabeth II Drive off-ramp was reported at 6.40am.

A police spokesperson said it involves a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said a patient has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

An NZTA spokesperson said the crash is delaying traffic.

"Please take care while merging and be patient until the crash has been cleared."