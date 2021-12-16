Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East Auckland crash, roads closed

The crash happened at the intersection near Chapel Rd and Tī Rākau Drive. Image / Google

The crash happened at the intersection near Chapel Rd and Tī Rākau Drive. Image / Google

A serious crash involving a motorcyclist and car has closed a major intersection in East Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson says a motorbike rider has suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car at the intersection of Chapel Rd, Dannemora and Tī Rākau drives in Botany.

The accident happened at 10.25am.

The spokesperson said the motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries and taken by ambulance to hospital.

TI RAKAU/CHAPEL/DANNEMORA - CLOSED - 11:20AM

Due to a serious crash the intersection of Ti Rakau Dr, Chapel Rd and Dannemora Dr in the Botany area is now CLOSED. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions for all traffic on all approaches to this intersection. ^TP pic.twitter.com/VIbf9ujRjo — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 16, 2021

The Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit were at the crash scene.

Diversions were in place around that intersection and expected to remain in place for some time.

Motorists were asked to avoid that area until notified that the intersection has reopened, said the spokesperson.