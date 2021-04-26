Motorcyclist killed in Havelock North car park crash named

A motorcyclist that died following a crash in a Havelock North car park has been named as Donald Gregory Clifford. Photo / Paul Taylor

A motorcyclist that died following a crash in a Havelock North car park has been named as Donald Gregory Clifford.

Emergency services were called to the car park at Cherry Grove Motel on Napier Rd about 3.30pm on April 22.

The 27-year-old was from Havelock North.

A rescue helicopter responded to the single-vehicle crash - involving what was originally described at the time as a dirt bike.

A section of Napier Rd, up to Karanema Dr, was closed briefly by police as the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter landed on the road.

Police extended their sympathies to Clifford's family and friends at this difficult time.

Inquiries are ongoing.