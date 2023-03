One person has suffered critical injuries after a crash in Hamilton.

A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton this evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to a motorcycle crash on Maeroa Rd, Hamilton around 7.20pm today.

“One person is in a critical condition and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised,” police said.

The road is currently closed and traffic management is in place.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.