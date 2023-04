The motorcyclist died at the scene.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Bay of Plenty town of Te Puke today.

The two-vehicle accident occurred around 4:30 pm on Boucher Ave, and the motorcyclist passed away at the scene, police confirmed in a statement.

The road remains closed and motorists are being diverted at Hookey Drive and Cameron Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.