Motorcyclist dead after Far North crash, road closed

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Herekino in the Far North this evening.

A police spokeswoman said the motorcyclist had earlier been reported missing around 7.45pm.

The crash scene was located on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd shortly before 8.30pm.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The spokeswoman said Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd is closed and will be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

Diversions are in place at Herekino Village and Roma Rd.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman said while responding to the initial report of the motorcyclist being missing, a fire appliance being driven to the area had collided with a cow on the road.