The crash happened on Bellingham Cres. Photo / Andrew Warner

A motorcyclist critically hurt in a crash in Fordlands just over three weeks ago remains in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

The motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed into a car on Bellingham Cres about 7.30pm on April 23, police said.

He was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance and was later transferred to Waikato’s Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

A Waikato Hospital spokesman said yesterday the man was in a stable condition.

A police spokesman told the Rotorua Daily Post yesterday the Serious Crash Unit is investigating and no decisions had yet been made about whether there would be any charges laid.







