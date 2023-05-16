A motorcyclist critically hurt in a crash in Fordlands just over three weeks ago remains in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.
The motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed into a car on Bellingham Cres about 7.30pm on April 23, police said.
He was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance and was later transferred to Waikato’s Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.
A Waikato Hospital spokesman said yesterday the man was in a stable condition.
A police spokesman told the Rotorua Daily Post yesterday the Serious Crash Unit is investigating and no decisions had yet been made about whether there would be any charges laid.