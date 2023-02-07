Motorcyclist crashes down 10-metre bank in Napier

A motorcyclist has been injured after crashing over a fence and falling down a 10-metre bank on Napier’s Bluff Hill.
The crash happened shortly after noon on Tuesday along Seapoint Rd.
A police spokesman said one person was injured.
He said it appeared a motorbike rider had gone over a wall and “fallen about 10 metres”.
Photos from the scene showed a fence with apparent damage on the side of Seapoint Rd, above a steep drop.
Two motorbikes could be seen parked next to the broken fence as police investigated the incident.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two fire trucks attended and assisted police and ambulance.
