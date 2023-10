Police at the scene of the crash on Vaughan Rd on Thursday night.

A motorcyclist has been critically injured after a crash in Rotorua.

Police were called to the crash on Vaughan Rd, near Bronte Place, about 9pm yesterday.

A spokesman said the road was closed for a time and reopened about 12.45am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the motorcyclist was flown to Waikato Hospital.