A motorcycle pillion passengerreceived critical injuries after fleeing police and later crashing in east Auckland’s Howick this afternoon.
A spokesperson said police had signalled for the rider to stop on Bleakhouse Rd about 2.50pm.
" However [they] failed to do so and fled from police before crashing a short time later.
“Police did not pursue the motorcycle at any point and members of the public directed police to the crash location.”
The pillion passenger received critical injuries.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.
“We treated and transported one patient in a critical condition to Middlemore Hospital.”
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.