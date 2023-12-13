Voyager 2023 media awards
Motorcycle passenger in critical condition after fleeing police and crashing shortly after in Howick

A motorcycle pillion passengerreceived critical injuries after fleeing police and later crashing in east Auckland’s Howick this afternoon.

A spokesperson said police had signalled for the rider to stop on Bleakhouse Rd about 2.50pm.

" However [they] failed to do so and fled from police before crashing a short time later.

“Police did not pursue the motorcycle at any point and members of the public directed police to the crash location.”

The pillion passenger received critical injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“We treated and transported one patient in a critical condition to Middlemore Hospital.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

