Police return to the scene of the body-in-car discovery in the Hawke's Bay homicide investigation. Video / Supplied

Motorbike riders have gathered to carry slain Hawke's Bay teen Ariki Rigby to her public funeral in Hastings.

Ariki will be farewelled with a "celebration of life" ceremony today – just under two weeks since a car in which her body had been shoved in behind the driver's seat was torched in a carpark on the outskirts of Havelock North.

A ride called Aroha for Ariki begins in Napier on Friday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A gathering of about 30 people, including 20 riders, met at a service station in Napier, about 9am on Friday to escort Ariki and her family to the funeral.

The ride has been dubbed "Aroha for Ariki".

Her cousin, Mike Ngahuka, who is a pastor in Hawke's Bay, led the group in a prayer before setting off on their bikes down Taradale Rd.

The riders will head to Ariki's family home, where it is understood whanau are gathered and the teenager's body is also situated.

Family of slain Hawke's Bay teen Ariki Rigby say she will be "forever loved and missed" - while her cousin says to those responsible "you reap what you sow". Photo / Supplied

The funeral procession will then continue to Ascende Global Church in Hastings where a community service is being held at 11am to pay tribute to her life.

Ngahuka yesterday told whoever is responsible for the 18-year-old's death that "you reap what you sow".

On Thursday, her family released a statement saying the teen would be "forever loved and missed", while also urging anyone with information about "this very horrendous situation" to contact police.

Her cousin, Flaxmere-based pastor Michael Ngahuka – who is the official family spokesperson – has also published a lengthy post on social media about how in life "you reap what you sow".

The post also features a picture of his beloved younger relative, with the words: "My little cousin - to whomever did this, you reap what you sow. I pray God is merciful to you."

The 18-year-old's body was found by a dog walker in a burnt-out car in rural Havelock North carpark on September 5 – two days after police had initially checked out the wreck.

At first the case was treated as an "unexplained death", before being upgraded to a homicide investigation late last week.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a woman found in a car which had been torched in the Riverside Road Recreational Reserve's gravel carpark was that of teenaged Ariki.

A police officer talks to a dog walker at the River Road Recreational Reserve last weekend. Photo / Neil Reid

Officers were first alerted to the wreck on the morning of Saturday September 3, but they did not realise that burned remains inside it were those of a human; instead believing they were of an animal.

"Firstly on behalf of our beautiful girl Ariki Rigby and her big family we would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt prayers of support and uplift, their messages of love and condolences," they said.

"It's is a tragedy what has happened that has not only impacted our family but the community and New Zealand.

"Our girl Ariki was beautiful, energetic, bright-eyed and lived life full throttle. She will be forever loved and missed."

They also urged anyone who has "any information around this very horrendous situation please contact the police in the first instance".

Red balloons and a small bunch of flowers have been erected at the centre of the homicide scene by Ariki Rigby's family. Photo / Neil Reid

In their statement, the family publicly thanked dog walker, Hastings man Kevin Monrad, for finding "our girl".

They also thanked the funeral service handling her farewell, Police and Victim Support.

Ariki will be laid to rest with her great grandparents, whanau and tipuna at Motuopae Island, Huria Tauranga Moana.