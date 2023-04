The crash took place on SH1 at Kinleith. Photo / NZME

A motorbike rider has been seriously hurt in a crash with a car north of Taupo.

Police said the crash took place at 10.50am on State Highway 1 at Kinleith, between SH30 and Humphrey Rd.

“The motorcyclist was reported to have serious injuries. The road was partially blocked by the crash,” police said.