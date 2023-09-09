Morocco earthquake: Kiwi in Marrakech describes panic amid deadly 6.8 shake

Damage in Marrakech, Morocco, after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Friday evening (local time), on September 8 2023. Video / Rob Young

Bay of Plenty man Rob Young ducked for cover under a table as a powerful and deadly earthquake struck while he was in Morocco, sending crowds into a panic and leaving rubble strewn across streets.

At least 296 people are confirmed to have died in Friday night’s (local time) magnitude 6.8 earthquake and a further 153 people were injured, Moroccan authorities said.

Young, who was in the fourth-largest city Marrakech, said, “We were having dinner and the ground started shaking. The whole building was shaking. There was stuff flying everywhere.

“There were about 300 people in the restaurant. People were panicking, running out. We got down under a big table.

Rubble fills the streets of Marrakech, Morocco, after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Friday evening (local time). Photo / Rob Young

“I’ve never felt anything like it. It seemed to go on for a long time. Glasses and stuff were crashing around. There is rubble around in the streets and there’s masonry falling down,” Young said.

Moroccans posted videos to social media showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls surrounding the old city in Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

Young said it took him over two hours to return from the restaurant to where he was staying.

“We sat down where we were and actually waited for another hour and a half in a big square to keep safe.

“We’re still not sure whether there’s going to be any aftershocks or not. There are lots of cracks in buildings. I suppose the worry is that there’s going to be more and worse damage,” he said.

“It’s just something you don’t expect to happen in Marrakech,” Young said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm (local time), with shaking lasting several seconds.

Kiwi man in Marrakech, Morocco, Rob Young, said, 'There are lots of cracks in buildings'. Photo / Rob Young

Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The USGS reported a magnitude-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco’s strongest in years.

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

The tremor’s epicentre was high in the Atlas Mountains roughly 70 kilometres south of Marrakech. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.

The USGS said the epicentre was 18km below Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8km down.

Young travelled to Marrakech for a work trip, which he said was still going to go ahead.

“We’re in a Riad [a traditional Moroccan house with a garden in a central courtyard] and we’ve made the decision to sleep up on the rooftop tonight because we think it’s the safest place to be,” he said.

“The buildings are sort of brick and concrete, tiles have come off roofs. It’s a bit like the images you saw in Christchurch when all the shop fronts collapsed.

“All the verandas and things on the front of buildings have collapsed. You can see stuff everywhere and it’s sort of a bit of a mess,” he said.

The quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria’s Civil Defense agency, which oversees emergency response.

